National New Orleans neighbors create spaces that can operate off the grid after hurricanes New Orleans neighbors create spaces that can operate off the grid after hurricanes Listen · 4:28 4:28 Cities are trying to help residents during extreme weather events. In New Orleans, churches and community centers have come together to create "community lighthouses" that will help after hurricanes.