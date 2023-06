Take a yearlong road trip where the weather is perfect A climate scientist in Alaska has mapped out a yearlong road trip around the country where the weather averages 70 degrees the entire trip.

Weather Take a yearlong road trip where the weather is perfect Take a yearlong road trip where the weather is perfect Listen · 2:39 2:39 A climate scientist in Alaska has mapped out a yearlong road trip around the country where the weather averages 70 degrees the entire trip. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor