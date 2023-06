What Secretary of State Antony Blinken sees as Russia's strategic failings in Ukraine Visiting NATO's newest member, Finland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a speech about what he sees as Russia's strategic failings in Ukraine and promises NATO support for Kyiv.

World What Secretary of State Antony Blinken sees as Russia's strategic failings in Ukraine What Secretary of State Antony Blinken sees as Russia's strategic failings in Ukraine Listen · 3:02 3:02 Visiting NATO's newest member, Finland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a speech about what he sees as Russia's strategic failings in Ukraine and promises NATO support for Kyiv. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor