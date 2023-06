Far surpassing expectations, the U.S. added a whopping 339,000 jobs in May U.S. employers added a whopping 339,000 jobs in May, far more than forecasters had expected. The unemployment rate, which is compiled from a separate survey, rose to a still-low 3.7%.

Business Far surpassing expectations, the U.S. added a whopping 339,000 jobs in May Far surpassing expectations, the U.S. added a whopping 339,000 jobs in May Listen · 3:37 3:37 U.S. employers added a whopping 339,000 jobs in May, far more than forecasters had expected. The unemployment rate, which is compiled from a separate survey, rose to a still-low 3.7%. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor