Accessibility links
Wait Wait's 25th Anniversary Spectacular, Part III We continue our look back at 25 years of shows, with Keegan Michael-Key, Regina King and Susan Orlean.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

'Wait Wait' for June 3, 2023: The 25th Anniversary Spectacular, Part III!

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

'Wait Wait' for June 3, 2023: The 25th Anniversary Spectacular, Part III!

Listen · 45:30
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1179667014/1179983473" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

This week, we continue our look back at 25 years of Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!, with Keegan Michael-Key, Regina King and Susan Orlean

Enlarge this image

Regina King poses in the press room during at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 24, 2019. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Regina King poses in the press room during at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 24, 2019.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Not My Job: Keegan Michael-Key
Long before we had him on as a Not My Job guest, Keegan Michael-Key was a panelist. We look back at both versions of Keegan.

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Watchmen' Star Regina King On Luxury Watches
Oscar winner Regina King lets us in on her surprising celebrity crush.

Not My Job: Colin Hanks on nice guys going evil
The delightful Colin Hanks tells us about the appeal of nice guys playing absolute monsters.

Not My Job: Bobby McFerrin whistles his way into our hearts
Bobby McFerrin is a legendary musician and composer who also has the remarkable ability to make mind-blowing music with just his mouth. We ask him if he's always used that power for good.

Not My Job: Susan Orlean on being played by Meryl Streep
Susan Orlean is one of the most celebrated nonfiction authors of all time, and certainly one of the few who've been portrayed on screen by Meryl Streep. We ask her how surreal an experience that must have been.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!