Over 280 people are dead and 900 injured after 2 trains derailed in India NPR's Scott Simon talks with reporter Shalu Yadav about the deadly train crash in India Friday night.

Asia Over 280 people are dead and 900 injured after 2 trains derailed in India Over 280 people are dead and 900 injured after 2 trains derailed in India Listen · 3:34 3:34 NPR's Scott Simon talks with reporter Shalu Yadav about the deadly train crash in India Friday night. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor