Luis Alberto Urrea on his new novel 'Good Night, Irene NPR's Scott Simon talks with Luis Alberto Urrea about his new novel, "Good Night, Irene." It's based on his own mother's experiences working for the Red Cross in Europe during World War II.

Books Luis Alberto Urrea on his new novel 'Good Night, Irene Luis Alberto Urrea on his new novel 'Good Night, Irene Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Luis Alberto Urrea about his new novel, "Good Night, Irene." It's based on his own mother's experiences working for the Red Cross in Europe during World War II. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor