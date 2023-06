The risk of wildfires is making insurance companies turn away from California Some big national insurance companies have stopped insuring new homes and businesses in California - citing wildfire risk and the rising cost of rebuilding.

Business The risk of wildfires is making insurance companies turn away from California The risk of wildfires is making insurance companies turn away from California Audio will be available later today. Some big national insurance companies have stopped insuring new homes and businesses in California - citing wildfire risk and the rising cost of rebuilding. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor