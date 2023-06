Henry Hoke on 'Open Throat', his novel inspired by Los Angeles's mountain lion P-22 Henry Hoke's new novel "Open Throat" follows the perspective of a hungry mountain lion. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Hoke, who was inspired by the real life story of the cat "P-22" in Los Angeles.

Books

Henry Hoke on 'Open Throat', his novel inspired by Los Angeles's mountain lion P-22

Audio will be available later today.

Henry Hoke's new novel "Open Throat" follows the perspective of a hungry mountain lion. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Hoke, who was inspired by the real life story of the cat "P-22" in Los Angeles.