We cover all this and more during the this edition of the News Roundup.

The News Roundup For June 2, 2023

The News Roundup For June 2, 2023

Men drink chai in the street the day after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was re-elected in Istanbul, Turkey. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images hide caption

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Men drink chai in the street the day after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was re-elected in Istanbul, Turkey.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The House passed a deal to raise the debt ceiling this week in an attempt to avoid an economic disaster. Now, it moves to the Senate where amendments are expected.

The Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach the state's attorney general, Ken Paxton, this week after it was revealed that he'd used his elected position to benefit himself, and a campaign donor. Now, Paxton faces a trial in the State Senate.

NASA held its first public meeting on UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena) ahead of the release of a report by its task force assembled to study such occurrences. The group said it needed better data than what was currently available.

Meanwhile, this week, a top Russian official said U.K. lawmakers are legitimate military targets after the British foreign secretary argued that Ukraine has the right to use military force within Russia's borders.

A new law passed in Uganda would sentence a gay person to life in prison and maybe even the death penalty. The bill's signing prompted criticism from human rights groups. President Joe Biden has indicated that the country may face sanctions if the law is not repealed.

And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won another four years in office after being pushed to a runoff election.

