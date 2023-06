#2351: Click and Clack Play Symphony Hall... and Lose! : The Best of Car Talk How do you get to Symphony Hall? Practice!.. or, pay them a bunch of money to let you and your more talented friends entertain some paying public radio fans for a few hours. Guess which route our boys took? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

