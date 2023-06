Now in her 80s, the subject of a communist soldier rescue prays for peace More than 70 years ago a young girl was the subject of a celebrated rescue by China's People's Liberation Army. Today, she is praying for peace as tensions rise in the region.

Asia Now in her 80s, the subject of a communist soldier rescue prays for peace Now in her 80s, the subject of a communist soldier rescue prays for peace Listen · 4:48 4:48 More than 70 years ago a young girl was the subject of a celebrated rescue by China's People's Liberation Army. Today, she is praying for peace as tensions rise in the region. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor