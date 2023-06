How the debt deal will affect social safety net programs and the climate We take a look at what the debt deal means for Americans in two key sectors: Social safety net programs, as well as energy and climate.

National How the debt deal will affect social safety net programs and the climate How the debt deal will affect social safety net programs and the climate Listen · 5:44 5:44 We take a look at what the debt deal means for Americans in two key sectors: Social safety net programs, as well as energy and climate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor