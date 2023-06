A UN operation is to prevent a disastrous oil spill is underway in the Red Sea NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Doug Weir, research and policy director at the Conflict and Environment Observatory, about a plan to take 1.1 million barrels of oil off a decaying tanker in the Red Sea.

