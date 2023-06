The death of a woman in custody is throwing light on Rhode Island's probation rules A terminally ill Rhode Island woman was held in jail up until the day she died. Her bail had been denied over a previous minor crime, and her case has prompted debate over the state's probation rules.

National The death of a woman in custody is throwing light on Rhode Island's probation rules The death of a woman in custody is throwing light on Rhode Island's probation rules Listen · 4:09 4:09 A terminally ill Rhode Island woman was held in jail up until the day she died. Her bail had been denied over a previous minor crime, and her case has prompted debate over the state's probation rules. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor