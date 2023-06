India's worst train accident in two decades has left several hundred injured We'll have the latest from India, where a horrific train derailment and crash on Friday resulted in at least 275 deaths and several hundred injuries.

Asia India's worst train accident in two decades has left several hundred injured India's worst train accident in two decades has left several hundred injured Listen · 4:28 4:28 We'll have the latest from India, where a horrific train derailment and crash on Friday resulted in at least 275 deaths and several hundred injuries. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor