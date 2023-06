'Past Lives' is inspired by filmmaker Celine Song's own experience with a childhood friend In her filmmaking debut, "Past Lives," Korean-Canadian playwright Celine Song draws from her own experience of reuniting with a childhood friend after decades apart.

Review Movies 'Past Lives' is inspired by filmmaker Celine Song's own experience with a childhood friend 'Past Lives' is inspired by filmmaker Celine Song's own experience with a childhood friend Listen · 3:48 3:48 In her filmmaking debut, "Past Lives," Korean-Canadian playwright Celine Song draws from her own experience of reuniting with a childhood friend after decades apart. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor