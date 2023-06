Rachel Fleit's documentary 'Bama Rush' looks at sorority culture at a university NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with filmmaker Rachel Fleit about her new documentary "Bama Rush," which follows four young women who hope to join sororities at the University of Alabama.

Movies Rachel Fleit's documentary 'Bama Rush' looks at sorority culture at a university Rachel Fleit's documentary 'Bama Rush' looks at sorority culture at a university Listen · 7:42 7:42 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with filmmaker Rachel Fleit about her new documentary "Bama Rush," which follows four young women who hope to join sororities at the University of Alabama. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor