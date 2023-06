Signaling error appears to have caused a major train crash in India NRR's Steve Inskeep talks to journalist Shalu Yadav in New Delhi about investigators looking into a signaling system that apparently failed. The derailment in eastern India killed at least 275 people.

Asia Signaling error appears to have caused a major train crash in India Signaling error appears to have caused a major train crash in India Listen · 3:19 3:19 NRR's Steve Inskeep talks to journalist Shalu Yadav in New Delhi about investigators looking into a signaling system that apparently failed. The derailment in eastern India killed at least 275 people. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor