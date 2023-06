Prince Harry is set to testify in a phone hacking trial involving British tabloids He is scheduled to appear in a London court — one of several plaintiffs suing British papers for allegedly hacking their phones. It's a practice the British tabloids have been notorious for.

Europe Prince Harry is set to testify in a phone hacking trial involving British tabloids Prince Harry is set to testify in a phone hacking trial involving British tabloids Listen · 3:52 3:52 He is scheduled to appear in a London court — one of several plaintiffs suing British papers for allegedly hacking their phones. It's a practice the British tabloids have been notorious for. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor