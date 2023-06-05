Isabel Allende And "The Wind Knows My Name"

Enlarge this image toggle caption Author Author

Isabel Allende is no stranger to the experience of being an immigrant and refugee. When a military coup overthrew the Chilean presidency in 1973—led by her cousin, Salvador Allende—her family fled to Venezuela, where she penned her first novel "The House of Spirits."

Four decades and more than two dozen novels later, Allende has become one of the world's most widely-read authors. She's sold more than 77 million copies of her books, which have been translated into more than 40 languages.

Her latest book, "The Wind Knows My Name," is out June 6. It juxtaposes the experiences of a child fleeing Nazi-occupied territory in Europe in 1938, and another child fleeing danger in El Salvador and facing family separation at the U.S. border in 2019.

What has Allende learned about life, writing, and the world in her 80 years? And how can we use literature to help make sense of the complex world around us?

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.