Three more candidates are expected to jump into Republican presidential primary race With announcements expected from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence, the GOP field is growing as candidates try to stand out with voters.

Elections Three more candidates are expected to jump into Republican presidential primary race Three more candidates are expected to jump into Republican presidential primary race Listen · 3:16 3:16 With announcements expected from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence, the GOP field is growing as candidates try to stand out with voters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor