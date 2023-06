Secretary of State Antony Blinken wants Saudi Arabia to normalize ties with Israel Secretary of State Antony Blinken goes to Saudi Arabia to work on ending the war in Yemen and encouraging peace deal with Israel. But some say the U.S. has forgotten about human rights in the kingdom.

