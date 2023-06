Rose Zhang is the 1st golfer in 72 years to win LGPA event in same week as pro debut Rose Zhang became the first golfer in 72 years to win on the LPGA Tour in her pro debut. Zhang captured the Mizuho Americas Open with a par on the second playoff hole.

Sports Rose Zhang is the 1st golfer in 72 years to win LGPA event in same week as pro debut Rose Zhang is the 1st golfer in 72 years to win LGPA event in same week as pro debut Listen · 2:23 2:23 Rose Zhang became the first golfer in 72 years to win on the LPGA Tour in her pro debut. Zhang captured the Mizuho Americas Open with a par on the second playoff hole. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor