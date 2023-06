Common sunscreen mistakes to avoid this summer As we head into summer, dermatologists offer some sunscreen advice. How much you apply and how often you reapply is just as important as the SPF.

Health Common sunscreen mistakes to avoid this summer Common sunscreen mistakes to avoid this summer Listen · 4:27 4:27 As we head into summer, dermatologists offer some sunscreen advice. How much you apply and how often you reapply is just as important as the SPF. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor