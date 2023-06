The relative calm of Senegal has been shattered by protests, arrests and deaths Senegal has been wracked by unrest, violence and sporadic social media blackouts in a country that is usually seen as a beacon of democracy and calm in an unstable region of West Africa.

Africa The relative calm of Senegal has been shattered by protests, arrests and deaths The relative calm of Senegal has been shattered by protests, arrests and deaths Listen · 4:14 4:14 Senegal has been wracked by unrest, violence and sporadic social media blackouts in a country that is usually seen as a beacon of democracy and calm in an unstable region of West Africa. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor