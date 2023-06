Chris Christie is set to announce his presidential bid in New Hampshire The former New Jersey governor will appear in Manchester Tuesday evening and announce that he's making another run for the GOP nomination. Christie was one of more than a dozen GOP hopefuls in 2016.

Politics Chris Christie is set to announce his presidential bid in New Hampshire Chris Christie is set to announce his presidential bid in New Hampshire Listen · 4:51 4:51 The former New Jersey governor will appear in Manchester Tuesday evening and announce that he's making another run for the GOP nomination. Christie was one of more than a dozen GOP hopefuls in 2016. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor