Apple unveils its virtual reality headset. It will cost you more than $3,000 Apple launched a new virtual reality, or VR, headset. It was its first major new product launch in a decade.

Business Apple unveils its virtual reality headset. It will cost you more than $3,000 Apple unveils its virtual reality headset. It will cost you more than $3,000 Listen · 2:30 2:30 Apple launched a new virtual reality, or VR, headset. It was its first major new product launch in a decade. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor