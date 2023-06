Man tells German court he was selling marijuana to pad his retirement income The court found him guilty of drug dealing again. He has 24 prior convictions, and prosecutors wanted him to get prison time. The court made an exception because the man is 82 and in poor health.

Europe Man tells German court he was selling marijuana to pad his retirement income Man tells German court he was selling marijuana to pad his retirement income Listen · 0:27 0:27 The court found him guilty of drug dealing again. He has 24 prior convictions, and prosecutors wanted him to get prison time. The court made an exception because the man is 82 and in poor health. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor