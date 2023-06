The SEC unveils 13 charges in a lawsuit against crypto exchange Binance The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed more than a dozen charges against Binance which runs the largest crypto trading site in the world.

Business The SEC unveils 13 charges in a lawsuit against crypto exchange Binance The SEC unveils 13 charges in a lawsuit against crypto exchange Binance Listen · 3:43 3:43 The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed more than a dozen charges against Binance which runs the largest crypto trading site in the world. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor