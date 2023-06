People struggling with substance abuse are sometimes mistreated by medical providers A program in Seattle is helping people struggling with addiction and homelessness overcome barriers to medical care, including discrimination from health care providers.

National People struggling with substance abuse are sometimes mistreated by medical providers People struggling with substance abuse are sometimes mistreated by medical providers Listen · 4:33 4:33 A program in Seattle is helping people struggling with addiction and homelessness overcome barriers to medical care, including discrimination from health care providers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor