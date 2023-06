French Open organizers offer players a way to block social media abuse As tennis players take on their opponents at the French Open, they're also dealing with a flood of toxic comments online. Players are being offered an AI tool to block some of the social media abuse.

Sports French Open organizers offer players a way to block social media abuse French Open organizers offer players a way to block social media abuse Listen · 3:09 3:09 As tennis players take on their opponents at the French Open, they're also dealing with a flood of toxic comments online. Players are being offered an AI tool to block some of the social media abuse. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor