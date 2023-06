Colorado pushes ahead in green hydrogen — a new technology to curb global warming Colorado is leading the way on standards for green hydrogen, a young industry that could play a major role in helping the U.S. meet its climate goals.

National Colorado pushes ahead in green hydrogen — a new technology to curb global warming Colorado pushes ahead in green hydrogen — a new technology to curb global warming Listen · 3:57 3:57 Colorado is leading the way on standards for green hydrogen, a young industry that could play a major role in helping the U.S. meet its climate goals. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor