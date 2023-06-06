Accessibility links
PGA Tour agrees to merge with its Saudi-backed rival, LIV Golf

South African golfer Charl Schwartzel plays a last shot during the LIV Golf Invitational Series in St. Albans, England in June 2022. The launch of the series rocked the world of golf by setting up rival leagues.

The PGA Tour has agreed to merge with its rival, LIV Golf, a Saudi-backed league founded last year, to create one unified, global league the PGA announced on Tuesday.

The merger will end all pending litigation between the parties, mending a burgeoning split in men's professional golf that has remade the game in the last year.

The rivals have agreed to create a "new, collectively owned, for-profit entity" that will deliver "maximum excitement and competition among the game's best players," PGA said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.