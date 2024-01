The SCOTUS Conservative 'Supermajority' : Fresh Air Constitutional lawyer and Brennan Center for Justice President Michael Waldman says there's a growing divide between the electorate and the Supreme Court: "the country is moving in one direction ... the Court is moving fast in another direction." His book is The Supermajority.

Fresh Air The SCOTUS Conservative 'Supermajority'