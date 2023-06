Dam destruction in Ukraine threatens floods In Ukraine, a major dam has been breached, threatening towns and cities in the country's south with floods. Russia and Ukraine are blaming each other for the destruction.

Europe Dam destruction in Ukraine threatens floods Dam destruction in Ukraine threatens floods Listen · 6:32 6:32 In Ukraine, a major dam has been breached, threatening towns and cities in the country's south with floods. Russia and Ukraine are blaming each other for the destruction. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor