Indian-Mexican restaurants inspired 'Land of Gold,' an intersecting immigrant story NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with director and actor Nardeep Khurmi about his new movie Land of Gold about intersecting immigrant experiences.

Movie Interviews Indian-Mexican restaurants inspired 'Land of Gold,' an intersecting immigrant story Indian-Mexican restaurants inspired 'Land of Gold,' an intersecting immigrant story Listen · 8:12 8:12 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with director and actor Nardeep Khurmi about his new movie Land of Gold about intersecting immigrant experiences. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor