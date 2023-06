A Florida woman was shot through a door by her neighbor, drawing calls for an arrest A 35-year-old Black woman was killed in Florida when she was allegedly shot by her white neighbor through the neighbor's door. Community members are calling for the shooter's arrest.

A 35-year-old Black woman was killed in Florida when she was allegedly shot by her white neighbor through the neighbor's door. Community members are calling for the shooter's arrest.