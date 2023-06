Edith Kanaka'ole is the first native Hawaiian woman to be featured on a U.S. quarter Edith Kanaka'ole is the first native Hawaiian woman to be featured on a United States quarter. Her legacy is one of fighting for the Hawaiian language and other cultural traditions.

