Judge's blistering ruling halts Florida's ban on gender-affirming care for minors In a strongly worded ruling, a federal judge said that minors who filed suit against Florida's gender-affirming care bans would "suffer irreparable harm." An appeal to the injunction is expected.

Law Judge's blistering ruling halts Florida's ban on gender-affirming care for minors Judge's blistering ruling halts Florida's ban on gender-affirming care for minors Audio will be available later today. In a strongly worded ruling, a federal judge said that minors who filed suit against Florida's gender-affirming care bans would "suffer irreparable harm." An appeal to the injunction is expected. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor