Volunteers helped tally terrapin turtles for science Scientists are relying more and more on non-scientists to help them gather data. That was the case recently on North Carolina's coast, where volunteers spent a day counting terrapin turtles.

Science Volunteers helped tally terrapin turtles for science Volunteers helped tally terrapin turtles for science Audio will be available later today. Scientists are relying more and more on non-scientists to help them gather data. That was the case recently on North Carolina's coast, where volunteers spent a day counting terrapin turtles. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor