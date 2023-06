15th Century manuscript offers insight into medieval live comedy show A new study about a medieval tome includes the comedy script of an unnamed traveling entertainer, known as a minstrel, and provides a direct glimpse into the oral tradition of English minstrel acts.

History 15th Century manuscript offers insight into medieval live comedy show 15th Century manuscript offers insight into medieval live comedy show Listen · 2:37 2:37 A new study about a medieval tome includes the comedy script of an unnamed traveling entertainer, known as a minstrel, and provides a direct glimpse into the oral tradition of English minstrel acts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor