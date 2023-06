Yoga can have big health benefits — just ask the elephants at Houston's zoo The elephants take daily yoga classes. The older ones do yoga twice a day — just to stay limber. One elephant, Tess, is almost 40 and can do handstands.

Listen · 0:28