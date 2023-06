2 dead, several injured in shooting at a high school graduation in Virginia A high school graduation in Richmond abruptly turned to terror Tuesday following a shooting after the commencement ceremony.

National 2 dead, several injured in shooting at a high school graduation in Virginia 2 dead, several injured in shooting at a high school graduation in Virginia Audio will be available later today. A high school graduation in Richmond abruptly turned to terror Tuesday following a shooting after the commencement ceremony. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor