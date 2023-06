Robert Hanssen, called the most destructive spy in U.S. history, dies at 79 NPR's Michel Martin talks to journalist Tim Weiner about FBI agent-turned Soviet spy Robert Hanssen, who died this week in prison. His actions led to the deaths of numerous U.S. Operatives.

National Security Robert Hanssen, called the most destructive spy in U.S. history, dies at 79 Robert Hanssen, called the most destructive spy in U.S. history, dies at 79 Listen · 6:27 6:27 NPR's Michel Martin talks to journalist Tim Weiner about FBI agent-turned Soviet spy Robert Hanssen, who died this week in prison. His actions led to the deaths of numerous U.S. Operatives. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor