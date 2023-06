Contract negotiations for TV and movies are stealing the spotlight in Hollywood NPR's Mandalit Del Barco reports the latest updates on Hollywood's labor negotiations led by writers and the strike authorization vote by SAG-AFTRA, the union representing screen actors.

Business Contract negotiations for TV and movies are stealing the spotlight in Hollywood Contract negotiations for TV and movies are stealing the spotlight in Hollywood Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mandalit Del Barco reports the latest updates on Hollywood's labor negotiations led by writers and the strike authorization vote by SAG-AFTRA, the union representing screen actors. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor