When it comes to curse words, artificial intelligence could help you text Apple says the autocorrect feature on the iPhone will soon be able to use AI to know when you don't mean to say "duck." General release for the autocorrect is set for September.

Technology When it comes to curse words, artificial intelligence could help you text When it comes to curse words, artificial intelligence could help you text Listen · 0:28 0:28 Apple says the autocorrect feature on the iPhone will soon be able to use AI to know when you don't mean to say "duck." General release for the autocorrect is set for September. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor