PGA Tour agrees to merge with its Saudi-backed rival, LIV Golf NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Zach Helfand of The New Yorker about the planned merger of the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf — after two years of animosity.

Sports PGA Tour agrees to merge with its Saudi-backed rival, LIV Golf PGA Tour agrees to merge with its Saudi-backed rival, LIV Golf Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Zach Helfand of The New Yorker about the planned merger of the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf — after two years of animosity. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor