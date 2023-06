Canadian wildfires are raising air quality alarms across much of the Eastern U.S. NPR's Michel Martin talks Peter DeCarlo at Johns Hopkins University about the haze and air quality alerts throughout the U.S. that are generated by hundreds of wildfires in Canada.

Climate Canadian wildfires are raising air quality alarms across much of the Eastern U.S. NPR's Michel Martin talks Peter DeCarlo at Johns Hopkins University about the haze and air quality alerts throughout the U.S. that are generated by hundreds of wildfires in Canada.