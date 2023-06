#2352: And My Dog Hates Your Show, Too! : The Best of Car Talk While our entire audience has had to endure our many years worth of lousy car advice, we are particularly guilt-ridden knowing that so many parents used our show as a way to keep kids from misbehaving on long car trips over the years('If I have to turn around one more time it's going to be 'Car Talk' until we get to Grandma's!'). The kids finally fight back on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2352: And My Dog Hates Your Show, Too! #2352: And My Dog Hates Your Show, Too! Listen · 36:57 36:57 While our entire audience has had to endure our many years worth of lousy car advice, we are particularly guilt-ridden knowing that so many parents used our show as a way to keep kids from misbehaving on long car trips over the years('If I have to turn around one more time it's going to be 'Car Talk' until we get to Grandma's!'). The kids finally fight back on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor